SEB sees Lithuania as slowest-growing Baltic economy in 2018

Scandinavian financial group SEB forecasts that Lithuania's GDP growth will decelerate to 3.2% in 2018, the lowest rate in the Baltic region, after reaching 3.8% in 2017, reports LETA/BNS.

In its latest Nordic Outlook report, SEB expects Latvia's economy to expand by 4% in 2018 and projects 3.5% growth for Estonia.

Latvia is expected to remain the region's fastest-growing economy next year, at 3.7%, as GDP growth in both Lithuania and Estonia is forecast to slow down to 3%.

SEB Lithuania's chief analyst Tadas Povilauskas says that no growth in consumption is expected in Lithuania, given the continuing population decline and high inflation. Also, the country's exports are forecast to grow at a much slower pace in 2018 and 2019.

According to Povilauskas, Latvia is likely to see a sharp increase in private consumption expenditure after implementing a tax reform. Estonia's economic growth will largely be driven by private consumption as well, he said.

Average annual inflation is projected to reach 2.8% in Lithuania, 2.7% in Latvia and 3.2% in Estonia this year before easing to 2.5% in all three countries next year.