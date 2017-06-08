Analytics, Baltic, Economics, GDP, Markets and Companies
SEB sees Lithuania as slowest-growing Baltic economy in 2018
In its latest Nordic Outlook report, SEB
expects Latvia's economy to expand by 4% in 2018 and projects 3.5% growth for
Estonia.
Latvia is expected to remain the region's fastest-growing economy next
year, at 3.7%, as GDP growth in both Lithuania and Estonia is forecast to slow
down to 3%.
SEB Lithuania's chief
analyst Tadas Povilauskas says that
no growth in consumption is expected in Lithuania, given the continuing
population decline and high inflation. Also, the country's exports are forecast
to grow at a much slower pace in 2018 and 2019.
According to Povilauskas, Latvia is likely to see a sharp increase in
private consumption expenditure after implementing a tax reform. Estonia's
economic growth will largely be driven by private consumption as well, he said.
Average annual inflation is projected to reach 2.8% in Lithuania, 2.7% in
Latvia and 3.2% in Estonia this year before easing to 2.5% in all three
countries next year.
