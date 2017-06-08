Analytics, Economics, Financial Services, Investments, Lithuania
Economists: stock decline on global markets shouldn't affect Lithuania
"I
believe the correlation comes naturally and should have been expected. It is
better to blow off steam now when the economic indicators are healthy both in
the United States and many world economies that are developed or are under
development, however, this should not have any major negative impact on the
economy (…). I doubt whether it could reach Lithuania in any active
manner," Laura Galdikiene,
senior economist at Swedbank, told BNS.
In her words, the fall in the US, European and Asian
stock markets will not have a major impact on the savings of Lithuanian
residents, as they are rather conservative and have their money in deposits.
Rokas Grajauskas, Danske Bank's chief economist for the Baltic countries, also agreed that
the Lithuanian economy would not suffer from the global stock fluctuations,
noting that they were already pulling up prices of Baltic stocks.
"There are no bubbles yet in the actual economy.
Meanwhile, the bubbles are very clear on stock markets and we have been talking
about them for the past few years. Over the past year, stock prices were up
basically everywhere," said Grajauskas.
In his words, stock prices on the Vilnius exchange are
not as overestimated as in the United States, however, it is already clear that
the global fluctuations can be sensed on Baltic bourses.
Amid investor fears over further increase of basic
interest in the United States, the country's stock market posted a major loss
on Monday, eliminating all of the increase that was reported this year until
now.
Decline tendencies were also observed on the Nasdaq
stock exchanges of the Baltic states. The OMX Vilnius index fell by 1.95
percent over two hours of trading on Monday, the OMX Baltic Benchmark dropped
by 2.81 percent and the OMX Baltic 10 index of the ten most liquid Baltic
stocks was off 2.8 percent.
