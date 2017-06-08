Analytics, Energy, EU – Baltic States
Decline in Lithuania energy consumption among EU's biggest
The decline in energy consumption in Lithuania over the past decade was among the sharpest among the 28 countries of the European Union, data from Eurostat showed on Monday, cites LETA/BNS.
In 2016,
Lithuania consumed 7 million tons of oil equivalent (toe), which is 17.7% less
than in 2006, data from the EU's statistics agency showed on Monday.
Energy consumption in Lithuania fell by 8.2% over the
past two decades, from 1996 to 2016.
A steeper decline over the past decade was reported in
Greece (23.6% to 24.1 mln toe), Romania (20.2% to 32.4 mln toe), Italy and the
United Kingdom (17.8% to 154.7 mln toe and 189.4 mln toe, respectively).
Energy consumption in Latvia dropped by 8% to 4.4
million toe in 2006 to 2016, while Estonia reported an increase by 13.4% to 6.2
million toe.
Across the EU, energy consumption decreased by 10.8%
to 1.641 billion toe over the decade until 2016.
