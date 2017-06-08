Analytics, Economics, Latvia, Society
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 05.02.2018, 15:10
Majority Latvians believe that the country is going through period of stagnation
BC, Riga, 05.02.2018.Print version
According to a SKDS survey, a majority of residents in Latvia believe that the country is going through a period of stagnation, reports LETA.
In the survey conducted at the end of last year, residents were asked whether they believe the country is developing, going through stagnation or witnessing a decline.
55% of resident said that Latvia is stagnating at the moment, which is similar to previous surveys since 2015.
Meanwhile, 19% stated that they believe the country is developing, while 18% said that opposite - it is seeing a decline.
Meanwhile, 9% of those surveyed did not have a point of view on this matter.
Other articles:
- 05.02.2018 In 2017, industrial output in Latvia grew by 8.5%
- 05.02.2018 LatRosTrans reports 6% drop in transportation of oil products in 2017
- 05.02.2018 Latvijas Pasts receives award for efficient cooperation from Alibaba group
- 05.02.2018 Pension funds could invest EUR 1-2 bln in Estonia in coming years
- 05.02.2018 Интересы Латвии - на первое место!
- 05.02.2018 Латвийского поставщика питания Kindercatering подозревают во вспышке сальмонеллеза в детских садах
- 05.02.2018 Swedish Eastnine to acquire Latvia’s Alojas Biznesa Centrs for EUR 24.8 mln
- 05.02.2018 В Беларуси за взятки судят бывшего сотрудника Tieto Latvia
- 05.02.2018 Латвия пока не повысит плату за аренду государственной и муниципальной земли
- 05.02.2018 Что общего у доктора и банкира?