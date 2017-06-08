Majority Latvians believe that the country is going through period of stagnation

According to a SKDS survey, a majority of residents in Latvia believe that the country is going through a period of stagnation, reports LETA.

In the survey conducted at the end of last year, residents were asked whether they believe the country is developing, going through stagnation or witnessing a decline.





55% of resident said that Latvia is stagnating at the moment, which is similar to previous surveys since 2015.





Meanwhile, 19% stated that they believe the country is developing, while 18% said that opposite - it is seeing a decline.





Meanwhile, 9% of those surveyed did not have a point of view on this matter.