Most work accidents registered at wood processing companies in 2017 in Latvia
252 work accidents occurred in wood processing last year, and the number of
accidents with serious injuries rose almost twofold from 2016, said Ekkerte.
Most work accidents are due to insufficient employee training and work on
unsecured equipment. The number of companies where the Labor Inspectorate
suspended operations last year increased almost 60 percent from 2016. The
inspectorate believes that this is because many wood processing companies
continue to use old equipment that may pose threat to workers' safety.
According to the Labor Inspectorate's Director Renars Lusis, investigation
of accidents in wood processing industry has found that many workers and
company heads are reckless, do not use protective equipment, and try to clean
machinery while it is running. "People try to save a few minutes and
suffer serious injuries as a result, losing an arm or a leg," said Lusis.
