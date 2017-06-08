Most work accidents registered at wood processing companies in 2017 in Latvia

Most work accidents in 2017 in Latvia were registered at wood processing companies, the State Labor Inspectorate's representative Megija Ekkerte told LETA.

252 work accidents occurred in wood processing last year, and the number of accidents with serious injuries rose almost twofold from 2016, said Ekkerte.

Most work accidents are due to insufficient employee training and work on unsecured equipment. The number of companies where the Labor Inspectorate suspended operations last year increased almost 60 percent from 2016. The inspectorate believes that this is because many wood processing companies continue to use old equipment that may pose threat to workers' safety.

According to the Labor Inspectorate's Director Renars Lusis, investigation of accidents in wood processing industry has found that many workers and company heads are reckless, do not use protective equipment, and try to clean machinery while it is running. "People try to save a few minutes and suffer serious injuries as a result, losing an arm or a leg," said Lusis.