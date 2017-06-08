Loan Index shows growing lending willingness of Latvian banks in 2017

Lending willingness of Latvian banks increased 13.7% to 113.73 percentage points last year, writes LETA, according to the latest Loan Index published by the Latvian Association of Commercial Banks.

At the same time, willingness of borrowers to borrow grew eight percentage points (107.2 percentage points) and their borrowing ability improved seven percentage points (108.73 percentage points) while lending ability of banks decreased somewhat - by five percentage points (95.81 percentage points) due to structural changes in the sector.





The overall Loan Index in 2017 reached 106 percentage points, growing six percentage points from 2016.

The index seeks to counter the assumption that lending ability of banks depends on subjective reasons, said Karlis Danevics, a board member of SEB Banka and the co-chairman of the banking association's lending committee.

The actual situation is far more complicated, he said. Although resident deposits at banks are growing, the amount of non-resident deposits is declining, and the number of non-paying borrowers also has negative effects on lending ability of banks.





As regards borrowing willingness, it depends largely on the economic sentiment because companies and individuals take loans mainly when they are confident about the future, Danevics said.

Considering the general economic trends and growing lending willingness of banks, growth in lending can be expected in the future, he said.

The Loan Index by the Latvian Association of Commercial Banks is based on 16 different indicators from overdue loans and financial performance of the banking sector to changes in the unemployment rate, the share of the shadow economy, consumer sentiment etc.