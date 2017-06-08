Analytics, Demography, Estonia, Society
Number of Tallinn residents grows by 396 in January
Tallinn, 01.02.2018.
The number of registered residents of Tallinn grew by 396 during January to 449,160 as at Feb. 1, 2018, data available from the population register shows, cites LETA/BNS.
During 2017, the number of registered Tallinn residents increased by 5,141
to 448,764.
Compared with the beginning of 2012, the number of Tallinn residents has
grown by 33,016, or roughly by 8 percent, spokespeople for the city government
said.
By Sept. 1, 2004 the number of Tallinn residents exceeded 400,000, which
means that the number of people officially living in Tallinn has grown by
nearly 50,000 in 13 years. The biggest increase was registered in 2013, when
the population of the city became bigger by 10,069.
