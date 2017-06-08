Employers' assessment of Estonian economy falls in Q4

Employers' quarterly assessment of Estonia's economic situation declined on year in the fourth quarter and the main problems pointed out by the employers were discontent with the government's tax policy and the plan of entrepreneurs to reduce investments in innovation in 2018, reports LETA/BNS.

According to the economic speedometer survey taken by the Institute of Economic Research for the Employers Confederation, the Estonian economy developed in the fourth quarter of this year at a speed of 78 kilometers per hour, compared with 78 km/h in the third quarter.

Employers have been asking for companies' assessment of the government's tax policy since December 2015. In 2016, 38 percent of entrepreneurs gave a negative assessment of the government's economic policy and in 2017 the same answer was given by 56 percent of respondents. The share of positive assessments has remained the same, while the share of negative assessments has risen due to the number of people with a neutral opinion declining.

According to chairman of the confederation Toomas Tamsar, the results of the survey show that the new tax policy does not convince employers of the sustainability of the government's economic policy.

The Estonian Employers Confederation uses the quarterly economic speedometer index to measure entrepreneurs' assessment of the economic situation and satisfaction with the government's work to improve the business environment. The index is based on the replies of close to 1,000 entrepreneurs. The survey is conducted by the Estonian Institute of Economic Research.