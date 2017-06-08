Analytics, Economics, Employment, Estonia, Markets and Companies
Employers' assessment of Estonian economy falls in Q4
According to
the economic speedometer survey taken by the Institute of Economic Research for
the Employers Confederation, the Estonian economy developed in the third
quarter of this year at a speed of 82 kilometers per hour, compared with 79
km/h in the second quarter.
According to the economic speedometer survey taken by
the Institute of Economic Research for the Employers Confederation, the
Estonian economy developed in the fourth quarter of this year at a speed of 78
kilometers per hour, compared with 78 km/h in the third quarter.
Employers have been asking for companies' assessment
of the government's tax policy since December 2015. In 2016, 38 percent of
entrepreneurs gave a negative assessment of the government's economic policy
and in 2017 the same answer was given by 56 percent of respondents. The share
of positive assessments has remained the same, while the share of negative
assessments has risen due to the number of people with a neutral opinion
declining.
According to chairman of the confederation Toomas Tamsar, the results of the survey show that the new tax policy does not convince
employers of the sustainability of the government's economic policy.
The Estonian Employers Confederation uses the
quarterly economic speedometer index to measure entrepreneurs' assessment of
the economic situation and satisfaction with the government's work to improve
the business environment. The index is based on the replies of close to 1,000
entrepreneurs. The survey is conducted by the Estonian Institute of Economic
Research.
