Inflation in euro area in January down to 1.3%

Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 1.3% in January 2018, down from 1.4% in December 2017, according to the early estimates published by Eurostat on January 31st, cites LETA/BNS.

Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, energy had the highest annual rate in January 2018 (2.1%, compared with 2.9% in December 2017), followed by food, alcohol and tobacco (1.9%, compared with 2.1% in December 2017).





Prices for services in January this year increased 1.2% or at the same rate as in December 2017.





Prices of non-energy industrial goods were up 0.6% in January this year, compared with 0.5% in December 2017).