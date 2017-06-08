Lithuania's unemployment down to 7.1% in 2017

Lithuania's unemployment rate declined by 0.8 percentage points last year compared with 2016 to 7.1%, informed LETA/BNS, according to preliminary results of a population employment survey released by the country's statistics office on January 30th.

There were 1.335 million employed people and 103,100 jobless people out of job in the country last year.





The number of employed people fell by 6,600, or 0.5%, over the year and the number of those out of job was down by 13,000, or 11.2%.