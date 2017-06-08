GDP in Latvia increased by 0.3% in Q4

According to the flash estimate of the Central Statistical Bureau, in the 4th quarter of 2017, compared to the 3rd quarter of 2017, the gross domestic product (GDP) value (seasonally and calendar adjusted data) increased by 0.3%.

Compared to the corresponding period of 2016, during the 4th quarter of 2017 seasonally and calendar adjusted GDP grew by 4.8%, while non-adjusted GDP increased by 4.2%.









According to seasonally and calendar non-adjusted data, in the 4th quarter the GDP was affected by the increase of 5% in industrial output, rise of 21% in construction, and growth of 4% in services, of which by 5% in retail trade.

Compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, the taxes on products collected went up by 3%.

More detailed press release on the precise value of and changes in the GDP during the 4th quarter of 2017 will be published on 28 February.