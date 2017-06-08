Analytics, Economics, GDP, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 30.01.2018, 23:38
GDP in Latvia increased by 0.3% in Q4
Elita Kalniņa , Statistics Latvia, 30.01.2018.Print version
According to the flash estimate of the Central Statistical Bureau, in the 4th quarter of 2017, compared to the 3rd quarter of 2017, the gross domestic product (GDP) value (seasonally and calendar adjusted data) increased by 0.3%.
Compared to the corresponding
period of 2016, during the 4th quarter of 2017 seasonally and
calendar adjusted GDP grew by 4.8%, while non-adjusted GDP increased by 4.2%.
According to seasonally and
calendar non-adjusted data, in the 4th quarter the GDP was
affected by the increase of 5% in industrial output, rise of 21% in
construction, and growth of 4% in services, of which by 5% in retail trade.
Compared to the corresponding
period of the previous year, the taxes on products collected went up by 3%.
More detailed press release on
the precise value of and changes in the GDP during the 4th quarter of 2017 will
be published on 28 February.
Other articles:
- 30.01.2018 Полунин и Кремер открывают Риге мир гармонии
- 30.01.2018 In 2017, retail trade turnover rose by 4.2% in Latvia
- 30.01.2018 Baltic International Bank increases its share capital by EUR 6 mln
- 30.01.2018 In December, the turnover of retail trade increased by 1% in Estonia
- 30.01.2018 Strasbourg: Lithuania unjustifiably restricted 'Jesus' and 'Mary' ad campaign
- 30.01.2018 Литовская Euroapotheca покупает у финнов эстонскую сеть Ulikooli Apteek
- 30.01.2018 Жителей Литвы в 2017 году стало меньше на 38 тыс.
- 30.01.2018 23% латвийцев хотели бы сменить жилье, но не могут себе этого позволить
- 30.01.2018 Latvian Institute of Organic Synthesis involved in EU project Alliance4Life
- 30.01.2018 Оборот розничной торговли в Латвии в 2017 году вырос на 4,2%