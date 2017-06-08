Bank analysts project Latvian GDP growth in Q4 at 4.6-5.1%

During the last quarter of 2017, Latvia’s gross domestic product (GDP) probably grew by 4.6-5.1% against the same period a year ago, the surveyed bank analysts projected.

Dainis Gaspuitis, a macroeconomics expert at SEB Banka, told LETA that in the fourth quarter of 2017 Latvia’s GDP grew by some 0.6% against the third quarter of the same year, which would mean an annual growth of 4.6-4.7%.

“There are no doubts that the economy’s fourth-quarter results will continue to please. Yet because of the base, the growth rate will be slower in comparison with the third quarter, i.e., in the same period a year ago the economy was already showing signs of a recovery,” said Gaspuitis.

The SEB economist said that growth has been strong in such sectors as construction and manufacturing, and that the trade sector also improved its performance towards the end of the year. Meanwhile, the financial sector has been less successful because of non-residents’ money flows. The agricultural and transport and logistics (ports and railways) sectors have not been doing very well either.

Swedbank economist Linda Vildava told LETA that Latvia’s seasonally adjusted GDP might have grown by roughly 5% year-on-year and 0.8% month-on-month in the fourth quarter of 2017. In the full 2017, the Latvian economy probably expanded by 4.7%, she said.

“Domestic demand will have remained the main driver of GDP growth also in the fourth quarter, primarily thanks to rising investment activity, but also because of household spending which remained fairly strong. Exports, meanwhile, regained its second wind thanks to grain exports,” said Vildava.

Luminor economist Peteris Strautins told LETA that in comparison with the fourth quarter of 2016, Latvia’s GDP might have grown by 5.1% in the last quarter of 2017 and that the quarterly growth rate might have been 1%.

“Manufacturing and construction are still the greatest contributors” to Latvia’s economic growth, Strautins said, adding that manufacturing showed a 7% annual growth rate in the fourth quarter of last year. The annual growth rate of the construction sector, most likely, was slower than the 25% recorded in the third quarter, but was still likely to be strong 20%.

The Central Statistics Bureau is due to release a fourth-quarter flash estimate of Latvia’s GDP growth this Tuesday, January 30.

As reported, Latvia's gross domestic product grew 4.7% at constant prices, according to seasonally non-adjusted data in the first nine months of 2017 compared to the respective period in 2016.

Compared to the corresponding period of 2016, in the third quarter of 2017 the GDP grew by 5.8% according to seasonally and calendar non-adjusted data and by 6.2% according to adjusted data. Compared to the second quarter, in the third quarter of 2017 GDP at constant prices increased by 1.5% (according to revised, seasonally and calendar adjusted data).