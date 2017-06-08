Latvia exports, imports less than Lithuania and Estonia in January-November

During the first eleven months of 2017 Latvia still trailed behind its Baltic neighbors Estonia and Lithuania by export and import volumes and also showed the widest trade gap among the Baltic states, the Latvian Central Statistical Bureau said, cites LETA.

In the first eleven months of 2017, Latvian exports totaled EUR 10.437 billion, while Lithuanian exports were worth EUR 24.089 billion and Estonia's exports added up to EUR 11.776 billion.

In January-November last year, the European Union (EU) received 72% of total Latvian exports, 59% of total Lithuanian exports and 72% of total Estonian exports.

In the first eleven months of 2017, Latvia shipped 17% of its export goods to Lithuania and 12% to Estonia, while Lithuania shipped 10% of its export goods to Latvia and 5% to Estonia. Meanwhile, Estonia shipped 9% of its export goods to Latvia and 6% to Lithuania.

Latvian imports in the first eleven months of 2017 amounted to EUR 12.826 billion, while Lithuania imported goods worth EUR 26.356 billion and Estonian imports totaled EUR 13.53 billion.

EU member states provided 78% of Latvian imports, 70% of Lithuanian imports and 83% of Estonian imports.

In January-November 2017, Latvia received 19% of its imports from Lithuania, while imports from Estonia accounted for 8%. Lithuania received 7% of its total imports from Latvia and 3% from Estonia, and Estonia received 8% of its imports from Latvia and 9% from Lithuania.

In January-November 2017, all three Baltic states showed negative foreign trade balances, with Latvia reporting the widest trade gap in the Baltics at EUR 2.388 billion. Lithuania had a trade deficit of EUR 2.267 billion, and Estonia showed a trade gap of EUR 1.754 billion.