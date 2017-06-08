80% villages in Latvia don’t meet requirements to have the status of a village

Out of 6,319 villages in Latvia, 77.23% or 4,880 villages do not meet the requirements of the Law on Administrative Territories and Populated Areas to have the status of a village, namely, they either do not have the required concentration of buildings or no defined village borders, the Environmental Protection and Regional Development Ministry has concluded, informs LETA.

This is because the law was drawn up without taking into consideration what the villages actually looked like, the ministry points out. Villages in Latvia may differ greatly, in terms of population, infrastructure facilities, density of buildings and other factors.

As a result, several municipalities, for instance, Livani, Kraslava, Preili, Dundaga, Vecumnieki and Balvi regions, have already divided villages in two groups - one where villages meet the requirements of the law, and the other where villages do not meet one or several requirements.

However, if the said 4,880 populated areas are stripped of their status of a village, this would cause a lot of problems to the local governments, the State Address Register, as well as residents of the villages, notes the Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry.

To that end, the ministry is proposing to amend the Administrative Territories and Populated Areas Law by dividing villages in two groups, just as said local governments have done.

The ministry's draft amendments will be reviewed at a meeting of state secretaries on Thursday.