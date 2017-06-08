Analytics, Latvia, Legislation, Real Estate
80% villages in Latvia don’t meet requirements to have the status of a village
This is
because the law was drawn up without taking into consideration what the
villages actually looked like, the ministry points out. Villages in Latvia may
differ greatly, in terms of population, infrastructure facilities, density of
buildings and other factors.
As a result, several municipalities, for instance, Livani, Kraslava, Preili,
Dundaga, Vecumnieki and Balvi regions, have already divided villages in two
groups - one where villages meet the requirements of the law, and the other where
villages do not meet one or several requirements.
However, if the said 4,880 populated areas are
stripped of their status of a village, this would cause a lot of problems to
the local governments, the State Address Register, as well as residents of the
villages, notes the Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry.
To that end, the ministry is proposing to amend the
Administrative Territories and Populated Areas Law by dividing villages in two
groups, just as said local governments have done.
The ministry's draft amendments will be reviewed at a meeting of state secretaries on Thursday.
