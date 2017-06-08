Latvia is the only EU member state whose debt didn’t change in Q3

In the third quarter of 2017 Latvia was the only European Union (EU) member whose government debt remained unchanged compared to the same period a year ago, according to the data released on January 24th by Eurostat, reports LETA.

During the third quarter of last year, the government debt of three EU member states grew against GDP and 24 EU members recorded a drop.

In July-September 2017, the steepest reduction of government debt was recorded in Cyprus (-7.4 percentage points), the Netherlands (-4.5 percentage points), Malta (-4.4 percentage points) and Germany (-4.1 percentage points).

Lithuania’s government debt declined 1.8 percentage points and Estonia’s government debt shed 0.7 percentage points.

Meanwhile, Italy reported a 2 percentage points increase in its government debt, Luxembourg’s government debt climbed 1.7 percentage points and France’s government debt rose 1 percentage point.

According to the latest Eurostat data, Latvia’s debt-to-GDP ratio was 38.3% in the third quarter of 2017, or the seventh lowest among EU member states.