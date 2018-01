Swedbank leaves Latvia's GDP growth forecast for 2018 unchanged

Swedbank has not changed Latvia’s GDP growth forecast for this and next year but has raised the annual inflation forecast for this year, the bank’s latest Economic Outlook shows, cites LETA.

Swedbank still expects the Latvian economy to grow by 4.2% this year and by 3.2% next year.

Latvia’s average annual inflation forecast for this year has been upped to 3.7% from 3.5% and left unchanged at 2.5% for 2019.

Meanwhile, Estonia’s GDP growth forecast for this year has been revised upwards, but Lithuania’s economic growth prognosis has been revised downwards. The forecasts for Estonian and Lithuanian annual inflation have been left unchanged.

Swedbank expects the Estonian economy to expand by 3.9% this year. The forest has been raised from the previous 3.5%. Estonia’s GDP growth forecast for 2019 remains unchanged at 3%. Lithuania’s GDP growth forecast has been reduced to 3.2% from 3.5% for this year and left at 2.5% for 2019.

Swedbank analysts still expect Estonian consumer prices to climb 3% on average this year and 2.5% next year. Lithuania’s annual inflation is projected at 3.3% for this year and 2.5% for next year.

Swedbank is the largest bank in Latvia by assets.