Tuesday, 23.01.2018, 18:58
Estonian households' borrowings grow 7% in Q3
Household deposits meanwhile grew 9% over the year, Taavi Raudsaar, economist at the Bank of Estonia said.
"As demand for credit is strong, the loan liabilities of households
have grown a lot. Demand for loans is supported by rapid growth in incomes,
high levels of confidence and very low interest rates. The loan liabilities of
households increased in the third quarter at about the same rate as wages, at
around 7% over the year," Raudsaar said.
The stock of bank loans and leases has been growing faster in recent
quarters, whereas the increase in loans from other lenders, including instant
loan providers, has slowed from the previous rapid rates. This probably is
partly a result of banks having started to issue more consumption loans and
leases, and also of more effective supervision introduced over the operations
of other lenders.
Higher incomes have increased the ability of Estonian residents to save
money, and savings continue to grow at a rapid rate. Household deposits
increased by 9% over the year, while other household financial assets like
cash, securities, investment fund units and loans issued grew even faster.
Despite the rapid growth, the financial savings of Estonian households in
relation to incomes are still below the European Union average, and many
households would not have sufficient savings for unexpected events, the
economist said.
Although investment in fixed assets increased strongly in 2017, companies
in Estonia were able to use their high levels of liquid assets and own funds
for most of the financing. More money was taken out in long-term loans than
before, and the annual rate of growth was a little over 5% in the third quarter
of last year.
At the same time the stock of short-term loans shrank sharply, largely
reflecting the cash flow management of some foreign-owned companies. Total
corporate debt liabilities were up by 1% on the previous year. The stock of
loans taken from banks operating in Estonia declined in the third quarter of
last year and the stock of loans taken from other countries increased by the
same amount, as one bank moved a part of its loans into the portfolio of its
foreign parent.
Foreign investment in equity in Estonia increased, but this largely
reflects the increase in reinvested income resulting from bigger profits rather
than increased amounts of foreign investment, Raudsaar said.
The Estonian economy was a net lender to the rest of the world in the third
quarter of 2017, as residents of Estonia invested more financial assets abroad
than they received from there. This shows that the trend of recent years for
Estonian residents to save is continuing and the level of investment in fixed
assets is still relatively low despite the growth registered in the past couple
of quarters.
