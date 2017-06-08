In 2017, the level of producer prices in Latvian industry grew by 3.1%

Data of the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to December 2016, in December 2017 the level of producer prices in Latvian industry rose by 3.1%. Prices of products sold on the domestic market rose by 3.0%, while prices of exported products went up by 3.3%. Prices of products exported to euro area countries grew by 3.8%, whereas prices of products exported to non-euro area countries rose by 2.9%.

The most significant impact was made by the price increase in manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture and of food products, as well as in waste collection, treatment and disposal activities; materials recovery. Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products, manufacture of chemicals and chemical products as well as production of electricity had the largest downward effect.









In December2017, compared to November, the level of producer prices in Latvian industry increased by 0.2%. The level of prices both of products sold on the domestic market and of exported products rose by 0.2%. Prices of products exported to euro area countries remained the same, whereas prices of products exported to non-euro area countries rose by 0.3%. Over a month changes of producer prices were mostly affected by price rise of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture and in the manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment. Price changes in mining and quarrying, manufacture of chemicals and chemical products, as well as printing and reproduction of recorded media, in turn, had lowering effect.

Producer price changes in December 2017 (as per cent)

Weights Price changes in December 2017 compared to November 2017 December 2016 All industrial production 100.0 0.2 3.1 Mining and quarrying 2.6 -0.8 -0.3 Manufacturing 78.1 0.3 3.8 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply 15.3 -0.1 -0.5 Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities 4.0 0.1 6.7 Products sold on the domestic market 100.0 0.2 3.0 Mining and quarrying 1.9 -0.5 1.1 Manufacturing 59.4 0.4 4.6 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply 31.5 -0.1 -0.5 Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities 7.2 0.0 5.8 Exported products 100.0 0.2 3.3 Mining and quarrying 3.3 -1.0 -1.0 Manufacturing 95.7 0.2 3.3 Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities 1.0 0.7 12.9

In 2017, the average 12-month level of producer prices in Latvian industry increased by 2.6%, compared to the average 12-month level of 2016. Prices of products sold on the domestic market rose by 2.6%, of exported products – by 2.7%, of which prices of exports to euro area countries grew by 3.2%, of exports to non-euro area countries – by 2.3%. The price rise was mainly affected by manufacture of food products and manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture. The largest drop in prices was recorded in electricity production and trade, as well as in manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products.

In 2017, information on producer prices in industry was provided by more than 610 enterprises, which informed the CSB about approximately 2.6 thousand prices every month – 1.4 thousand of which were related to products and industrial services sold on the domestic market, and 1.2 thousand relating to prices on the export markets, with the respective information being then used for index calculations.

