The industrial producer prices in Estonia went down by 2.7 in December y-o-y

According to Statistics Estonia, in December 2017, the producer price index of industrial output changed by -0.6% compared to November and by 2.7% compared to December 2016.

In December, compared to the previous month, the producer price index was affected more than average by a decrease in prices in the manufacture of electronic equipment and in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, but also by an increase in prices in the manufacture of wood and fuel oils.

Compared to December 2016, the index was affected more than average by an increase in prices in the manufacture of electronic equipment, wood and dairy products, but also by a decrease in prices in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply.





Change in producer price index of industrial output by economic activity, December 2017 Economic activity according to EMTAK 2008 November 2017 – December 2017, % December 2016 – December 2017, % TOTAL -0.6 2.7 Manufacturing -0.5 3.2 Mining and quarrying -0.1 4.0 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply -2.6 -4.5 Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities 0.1 0.5





In December 2017, the export price index changed by -0.9% compared to November and by 2.9% compared to December 2016.

In December, compared to the previous month, the prices of pharmaceutical preparations, peat products and electronic equipment decreased more than average, while the prices of forestry products and metals increased.

In December 2017, the import price index changed by 0.0% compared to November and by 2.7% compared to December 2016.

In December, compared to the previous month, the prices of electricity, footwear and leather products, food products and metals decreased more than average, while the prices of forestry and agricultural products increased.

The statistics are based on the questionnaires “Producer price”, ”Export price” and “Import price”, the deadline of which was 6 January 2018. Statistics Estonia published the monthly summary in ten working days. For the statistical activities “Producer price index of industrial output”, “Export price index” and “Import price index”, the main representative of public interest is the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, commissioned by whom Statistics Estonia collects and analyses the data necessary for conducting the statistical activities.