Monday, 22.01.2018, 18:16
The industrial producer prices in Estonia went down by 2.7 in December y-o-y
In December, compared to the previous month, the producer price index was
affected more than average by a decrease in prices in the manufacture of
electronic equipment and in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning
supply, but also by an increase in prices in the manufacture of wood and fuel
oils.
Compared to December 2016, the index was affected more than average by an
increase in prices in the manufacture of electronic equipment, wood and dairy
products, but also by a decrease in prices in electricity, gas, steam and air
conditioning supply.
|
Change in producer price index of industrial output by economic activity,
December 2017
|
Economic
activity according to EMTAK 2008
|
November 2017 – December 2017, %
|
December 2016 – December 2017, %
|
TOTAL
|
-0.6
|
2.7
|
Manufacturing
|
-0.5
|
3.2
|
Mining and quarrying
|
-0.1
|
4.0
|
Electricity,
gas, steam and air conditioning supply
|
-2.6
|
-4.5
|
Water
supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
|
0.1
|
0.5
In December 2017, the export price index
changed by -0.9% compared to November and by 2.9% compared
to December 2016.
In December,
compared to the previous month, the prices of pharmaceutical preparations, peat
products and electronic equipment decreased more than average, while the prices
of forestry products and metals increased.
In December 2017, the import price index
changed by 0.0% compared to November and by 2.7% compared
to December 2016.
In December,
compared to the previous month, the prices of electricity, footwear and leather
products, food products and metals decreased more than average, while the
prices of forestry and agricultural products increased.
The statistics are based on the questionnaires “Producer price”, ”Export price” and “Import price”, the deadline of which was 6 January 2018. Statistics Estonia published the monthly summary in ten working days. For the statistical activities “Producer price index of industrial output”, “Export price index” and “Import price index”, the main representative of public interest is the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, commissioned by whom Statistics Estonia collects and analyses the data necessary for conducting the statistical activities.
