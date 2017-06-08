Analytics, Crime, Estonia, Legislation
Monday, 22.01.2018, 18:17
Number of crimes committed in Estonian prisons grew in 2017
BC, Tallinn, 22.01.2018.
The prison service of Estonian opened 285 criminal investigations in 2017, 66 more than in 2016, data released on January 19th shows, cites LETA/BNS.
The internal control service of prisons opened an investigation on one
occasion into alleged causing of the death of an inmate by a prison worker
through negligence.
One proceeding was opened on the basis of the article of the Penal Code
dealing with attempted manslaughter after a person serving a life sentence
attacked a prison guard using a razor blade. The official sustained wounds to
the face and the neck and was given first air by the prison's medical service.
One investigation opened into alleged rape was closed as the case was not
proven to be rape.
No escape of a prisoner from the territory of a closed prison or during the
transfer of an inmate outside of a prison was registered in 2017.
