Lithuania's annual growth of housing prices bigger than EU's in Q3

Housing prices in Lithuania grew by 8.5% in the third quarter of 2017 year-on-year, which made the growth among the biggest in the European Union, figures from the EU statistics office Eurostat showed on Thursday, cites LETA/BNS.

Steeper rise was only reported in the Czech Republic (12.3%) and Ireland (12%).





In Latvia, housing prices went up by 9.5% and in Estonia by 4.7% in July-September of 2017, as compared with the same period last year.





Quarter-on-quarter, the growth was 1.9% in Lithuania, 0.8% in Latvia and 1.7% in Estonia.





Across the EU, housing prices increased by an average of 4.6% year-on-year and by 1.7% quarter-on-quarter.