Thursday, 18.01.2018, 15:40
Lithuania's annual growth of housing prices bigger than EU's in Q3
BC, Vilnius, 18.01.2018.
Housing prices in Lithuania grew by 8.5% in the third quarter of 2017 year-on-year, which made the growth among the biggest in the European Union, figures from the EU statistics office Eurostat showed on Thursday, cites LETA/BNS.
Steeper rise was only reported in the Czech Republic (12.3%) and Ireland
(12%).
In Latvia, housing prices went up by 9.5% and in Estonia by 4.7% in
July-September of 2017, as compared with the same period last year.
Quarter-on-quarter, the growth was 1.9% in Lithuania, 0.8% in Latvia and
1.7% in Estonia.
Across the EU, housing prices increased by an average of 4.6%
year-on-year and by 1.7% quarter-on-quarter.
