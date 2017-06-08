Analytics, Education and Science, Labour-market, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 17.01.2018, 02:39
100,000 people with higher education have left Latvia this century
BC, Riga, 16.01.2018.Print version
Latvia has lost around 100,000 of its residents with higher education to emigration between 2000 and 2016, University of Latvia professor Mihails Hazans said in an interview with LNT commercial TV channel today, cites LETA.
Research shows that one in four people aged under 65 and one in three
people aged between 25 and 34 have left Latvia this century, the expert said.
Professor Hazans said that the emigrants leaving Latvia are mainly people
whose skills and professions are in high demand in Latvia, like IT specialists,
engineers, medics. The government is spending considerable resources to train
as many such professionals as possible.
The survey shows that 40% of the emigrants with higher education have left
Latvia because of economic reasons. Some had been disappointed with processes
in Latvia and others did not see a future perspective or wanted their children
to have better opportunities in life.
Other articles:
- 16.01.2018 Рост LPP Lithuania в 2017 году превзошёл все ожидания
- 16.01.2018 Главой LDz Logistika назначен член Латвийского Генеральского клуба с 20-летним военным опытом
- 16.01.2018 Хакеры атаковали латвийскую информационную систему Национальной службы здравоохранения
- 16.01.2018 Tax revenue to Latvian budget 1.1% above target in 2017
- 16.01.2018 В Латвии не работает сайт э-здравоохранения
- 16.01.2018 Правительство утвердило документы о демаркации латвийско-российской госудаственной границы
- 16.01.2018 MP claims e-health system has been hacked in Latvia
- 16.01.2018 Nights spent by guests at Latvia's hotels rose by 12.1% in January-November
- 16.01.2018 Латвию покинули 100 тыс. человек с высшим образованием
- 16.01.2018 В Латвии запустили новый почтовый сервер YA.LV