R&I raises Latvia's credit rating
The outlook on the rating remains stable.
R&I says that the
upgrade for Latvia`s credit rating reflects government-implemented fiscal
policies, stability of the financial and banking systems and economic growth.
Moreover, despite geopolitical risks, slow absorption of European Union funds
and higher wages, Latvia will continue to show stable economic growth.
“Looking back to 2017, we can conclude that Latvia's economic growth has
increased substantially, reaching the strongest growth over the last six years.
In 2018, strength for the national economy will ensure implementation of the
Tax Reform, which is a historic step towards to a stronger and more competitive
state. So far, the 3 major credit rating agencies have evaluated Latvia in A
rating group, but with Japanese rating agencies R&I rating upgrade for Latvia, we are pleased that Latvia is a
full-fledged A rating country,” Finance Minister Dana Reizniece-Ozola
(Greens/Farmers) commented.
R&I notes that over
the medium-term, demography will come into the focus of attention as the
population of Latvia continue to decline due to negative natural growth and the
emigration of the working-age population to other European Union member states.
The shrinking population could have a weigh on social security and healthcare
spending and also hamper economic growth, the ratings agency warns.
R&I positively
evaluate the implemented tax reform, although reminds that actual results of
the reform will be seen only after a while.
