Monday, 15.01.2018, 13:37
Wages grew for 20% of employees in Latvia in 2017
Meanwhile, 46% of respondents in the survey said their wages remained
unchanged, for 5% of respondents, wages did not change but they received some
other new perks, and 29% reported wage cuts in 2017.
According to information on the first nine months of 2017, available at the
Central Statistics Bureau’s (CSB) database, the average monthly wage in Latvia
climbed 6.7% against the same period in 2016.
Latvia’s economic growth has been accelerating and the labor market has
been showing high activity. The Finance Ministry has projected unemployment to
drop to 8.9% in 2017 and 8.2% in 2018. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate in Riga
fell to 4.2% already in November, which means that there was full employment in
the capital city.
However, the labor market’s reaction to developments in the economy is
slightly delayed and employers are planning pay raises quite cautiously,
WorkingDay Latvia commented. The steepest increases can be expected in segments
where labor shortage is especially severe, like ICT, construction, wood
processing and mechanical engineering.
