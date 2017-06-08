Analytics, Employment, Latvia, Markets and Companies
63% Latvia's large companies plan to keep number of jobs unchanged
The SEB representative noted that
similar trends have been recorded also in other Baltic states, with 52% of the
surveyed CFOs in Lithuania and 57% in Estonia planning to leave the number of
employees at their companies unchanged in 2018.
Meanwhile, 24% of large companies in Latvia, 30% in Estonia and 35% in
Lithuania are planning to hire more employees this year, and 13% of large
companies in the Baltics are planning job cuts.
Compared to previous years, the number of companies planning to hire has
dropped in all three Baltic states, while the percentage of companies planning
job cuts has only decreased in Latvia.
The survey reveals that 68% of the surveyed CFOs in Latvia see
possibilities to increase employees’ productivity in 2018. This year, 47% of
large companies are planning investments in automation in order to avoid the
necessity to look for more workers.
Faced with growing labor costs, 18% of large companies in Latvia are ready to
put up with smaller profit, 14% will look for opportunities to save other
costs, and 10% are planning to employ cheaper workforce from foreign countries.
Also, 15% of respondents in the survey said workforce availability was no
problem for them.
“Large companies across all sectors in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have
named workforce-related issues as this year’s main challenge, including
availability to skilled workforce and growing costs. It is therefore logical
that alternative solutions are being sought. First of all, the large companies
see possibilities to increase the productivity of their existing employees.
Secondly, they can automate processes and introduce technologies reducing the
necessity for workers, and thirdly, they can just put up with smaller profit,”
said SEB Banka board member Ints Krasts.
SEB Banka carries out
its survey among CFOs of large companies in the Baltic states every year. The
latest survey, which was conducted in September 2017, covered 190 companies from
Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia that had reported more than EUR 20 million in
annual turnover. In Latvia, 60 companies participated in the survey this time.
At the end of September 2017, SEB
Banka was the second largest bank in Latvia by assets.
