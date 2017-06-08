Main demographic indicators 2017 in Lithuania

Resident population. Statistics Lithuania informs that based on provisional data, on 1 January 2018, the resident population of Lithuania totalled 2 million 810 thousand (in 1 January 2017, 2 million 848 thousand). Over the previous year, the resident population declined by 37.8 thousand (1.3%), in 2016 – by 40.7 thousand (1.4%).





¹ Provisional data.





Fertility and mortality. In 2017, the number of live births amounted to 29.6 thousand, which is by 1 thousand (3.3%) less than in 2016.





In 2017, 39.5 thousand deaths were registered, which is by 1.6 thousand (4%) less than a year ago. Last year, the number of deaths per 1000 population stood at 14 (in 2016, 14.3).





In 2017, the number of deaths exceeded that of live births by 9.9 thousand (in 2016, by 10.5 thousand)

¹ Provisional data





International migration. In 2017, 57.2 thousand residents emigrated from Lithuania. Compared to 2016, the number of emigrants per 1000 population increased from 17.5 (in 2016) to 20.2 (in 2017). Almost half (24.8 thousand, or 43.3%) of all emigrants chose the United Kingdom as their destination of emigration; Norway was chosen by 6.4 thousand (11.1%), Germany – 4.9 thousand (8.6%), Ireland – 3.8 thousand (6.7%).





In 2017, 29.3 thousand people immigrated to Lithuania, which is by 9.2 thousand (45.5%) more than in 2016. Last year, the number of immigrants per 1000 population stood at 10.4 (in 2016, 7).





In 2017, 18.8 thousand citizens of the Republic of Lithuania (64.2% of the total number of immigrants) returned to Lithuania. Compared to 2016, the number of the citizens of the Republic of Lithuania who returned to Lithuania increased by 4.6 thousand (32.6%).





In 2017, 10.5 thousand foreigners (35.8% of the total number of immigrants) immigrated to the country. Compared to 2016, the number of foreign immigrants increased by 4.5 thousand (1.8 times).





In 2017, almost half (4.4 thousand, or 42.2%) of foreign immigrants were the citizens of Ukraine, 2.8 thousand (26.6%) – the citizens of Belarus, 673 (6.4%) – the citizens of the Russian Federation.





In 2017, the number of emigrants exceeded that of immigrants by 27.9 thousand (in 2016, by 30.2 thousand).













Marriages and divorces. In 2017, 20.9 thousand marriages were registered (in 2016, 21.3 thousand). As in 2016, the number of marriages per 1000 population stood at 7.4.





In 2017, 8.3 thousand divorces were registered, which is by 0.6 thousand (6.4%) couples less than a year ago. The number of divorces per 1000 population decreased from 3.1 (in 2016) to 2.9 (in 2017).





Last year, the number of divorces per 1000 population stood at 39.7 (in 2016, 41.6).





More information is available in the Database of Indicators.