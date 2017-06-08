Latvian students’ income grows by EUR 200 a month in 5 years

Latvian students’ average monthly income in the past five years has risen by about EUR 200, according to Eurostudent VI study on the social and economic conditions of student life, informs LETA.

The survey results suggest that in 2013 students’ average monthly income reached EUR 357.91, while last year this income increased to EUR 570.22.

On average, 15% of all students receive government-funded stipends, and 8% said that their source of income is government-guaranteed student loans.

Over these years, employment of full-time students has also grown. In 2009, 45% of students had jobs compared to 61% in 2017.

The main reasons to work while studying, according to students, are the need of money for everyday expenses (81%), and a possibility to obtain experience in the job market (68%).

The most popular sources of direct income for students are family and job. Family support is essential for younger students or 50% of students aged up to 21. Financial support provided by families to students in the past five years has risen by almost EUR 10 to EUR 128.74 a month. Income earned by students themselves has increased by EUR 115 from 2013 to EUR 283.15 a month on average.

The study discovered that students are devoting less time to studies and more to work. Last year students spent an average of 13.93 hours a week on independent studies, which is by 1.5 hour less than in 2013. The time spent in lectures dropped from 18.44 hours a week in 2013 to 17.53 hours a week last year.

Time dedicated to work increased from 30.2 hours a week five years ago to 31.26 hours a week last year. The study shows that this is one of the highest indicators in Europe.

More than half of students are confident that their jobs are in the same area as their studies.

About one third of the working students said that they would not be able to afford studies if they were not working. About one fourth of respondents said that they have to provide also for other family members – children, partners, parents.

The study covers 30 countries. Presentation of the study results will take place in spring. In Latvia 2,424 students from 29 state-funded and private higher educational establishments were surveyed.