Analytics, Employment, Estonia, Financial Services, Insurance, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 11.01.2018, 23:22
Estonia jobless numbers grow 0.4 percentage points in December
The number of registered unemployed in December was bigger by 9.2% than
in December 2016 and by 1.6% than in November 2017. The number of persons
with limited capacity for work was 9,605, making up 31% of all registered
unemployed, the Unemployment Insurance Fund said.
The rate of registered unemployment remained the highest in East-Viru
County with 9.5% and Polva County with 9.3%. Unemployment was lowest in
Harju County with 3.5% and in Saare County and Tartu County with 4.3%.
The average unemployment rate for the 12 months increased the most in the
southeastern counties of Polva and Voru - by 1.3 and 0.9 percentage points,
respectively. The average jobless rate declined in the counties of East-Viru,
Rapla and Jarva.
At the end of December, unskilled workers made up the biggest part of the
registered jobless who had previously worked, accounting for 23% of the total,
ahead of skilled workers and craftsmen at 18% and service and sales personnel
at 17%.
During the month 2,751 new offers were added to the job offers available
via the Unemployment Insurance Fund.
The Unemployment Insurance Fund had a total of 7,734 jobs on offer during
the month. The biggest part of jobs on offer were for service and sales
personnel with 24%, skilled workers and craftsmen with 21%, and skilled workers
and craftsmen with 17% of all jobs.
Recipients of the unemployment insurance benefit numbered 27,423 in
2017 and altogether 45.5 million euros was disbursed under that item.
The unemployment allowance was paid to 23,531 people and the sum total paid
out was 10 million euros. The redundancy benefit was paid to 6,919 people in
the total amount of 9.9 million euros and the benefit in case of insolvency of
the employer to 1,267 people in the total amount of 3.3 million euros.
- 11.01.2018 Госдеп США предупреждает туристов о карманниках в Старом Таллинне
- 11.01.2018 Estonian Skinest Rail allowed to make final takeover bid for Latvian DLRR
- 11.01.2018 Work of president Vejonis receives highest assessment among politicians in Latvia
- 11.01.2018 Десять самых крупных налогоплательщиков Эстонии
- 11.01.2018 Литва вошла в ТОП 5 стран ЕС по приросту выпуска промпродукции в ноябре 2017 года
- 11.01.2018 Цена на электроэнергию в Литве в декабре снизилась на 9%
- 11.01.2018 European Lingerie Group купила российское предприятие-распространителя Авангард
- 11.01.2018 PM: science should be used more to develop Estonia's economy
- 11.01.2018 Construction of Ikea's new factory in Lithuania to start in spring
- 11.01.2018 Analysts: inflation rate in Latvia in 2018 will be between 2.7% to 3.5%