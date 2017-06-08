Estonia jobless numbers grow 0.4 percentage points in December

The number of registered unemployed in Estonia stood at 31,061 at the end of December 2017, making up 4.8 of the total number of workforce from age 16 to retirement age, 0.4 percentage points more than at the same time in 2016, informs LETA/BNS.

The number of registered unemployed in December was bigger by 9.2% than in December 2016 and by 1.6% than in November 2017. The number of persons with limited capacity for work was 9,605, making up 31% of all registered unemployed, the Unemployment Insurance Fund said.

The rate of registered unemployment remained the highest in East-Viru County with 9.5% and Polva County with 9.3%. Unemployment was lowest in Harju County with 3.5% and in Saare County and Tartu County with 4.3%.

The average unemployment rate for the 12 months increased the most in the southeastern counties of Polva and Voru - by 1.3 and 0.9 percentage points, respectively. The average jobless rate declined in the counties of East-Viru, Rapla and Jarva.





At the end of December, unskilled workers made up the biggest part of the registered jobless who had previously worked, accounting for 23% of the total, ahead of skilled workers and craftsmen at 18% and service and sales personnel at 17%.

During the month 2,751 new offers were added to the job offers available via the Unemployment Insurance Fund.

The Unemployment Insurance Fund had a total of 7,734 jobs on offer during the month. The biggest part of jobs on offer were for service and sales personnel with 24%, skilled workers and craftsmen with 21%, and skilled workers and craftsmen with 17% of all jobs.

Recipients of the unemployment insurance benefit numbered 27,423 in 2017 and altogether 45.5 million euros was disbursed under that item.

The unemployment allowance was paid to 23,531 people and the sum total paid out was 10 million euros. The redundancy benefit was paid to 6,919 people in the total amount of 9.9 million euros and the benefit in case of insolvency of the employer to 1,267 people in the total amount of 3.3 million euros.