Thursday, 11.01.2018, 11:00
Majority foreign investors planning on increasing their investments in Latvia
According to the study, 57% of investors in Latvia said that they plan on
increasing their investments, 19% point out that they have not made a specific
decision and investments will be determined by future circumstances, while 24%
have stated that they are not planning any investments in the future.
In the 2016 index, 50% of investors expressed readiness in increasing their
investments in Latvia.
''Thus, we can say that there has been an increase in the desire to invest
in Latvia. It is even better to hear what the specific companies have answered.
For example. one real-estate company has said that it plans to invest EUR 100
million in the next ten, while a trade company is planning to make investments
worth EUR 75 million in the upcoming three years, and the list goes on. The
companies planning to increase investments operate in a variety of spheres as
well. This is truly good news, as nobody would invest EUR 100 million if there
was a poor investments environment,'' Arnis
Sauka, Associate Professor at the Stockholm School of Economics in Riga,
told LETA.
''Meanwhile, in regards to those companies who have stated that they do not
plan on further investments in Latvia, some have said that Latvia has lost its
competitiveness to Lithuania. They have found a more suitable place for the
specifics of their respective businesses. A manufacturing company has, in turn,
mentioned that Latvia lacks a clear tax policy, which is constantly changing,
and that there is too little focus on combating shadow economy,'' Sauka added.
The FICIL Sentiment Index 2017 has been drawn up in cooperation with the
Foreign Investors' Council in Latvia and covers 42 foreign companies that have
made investments in Latvia.
