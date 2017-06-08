Latvian unemployment rises to 6.8% in December

The registered unemployment rate in Latvia rose by 0.1 percentage points from November to 6.8% in December 2017, the State Employment Agency informed LETA.

At the beginning of December, there were 61,538 people registered with the agency as unemployed. By the end of the month their number had growth by 1,583 people to 63,121.

The lowest unemployment rate, 4.3%, remained in Riga Region, while the highest jobless rate, 15.8%, was recorded in the eastern Latvian province of Latgale.

The steepest rise of joblessness, by 0.4%age points to 7.7%, was recorded in Kurzeme. In Vidzeme and Zemgale unemployment rose by 0.3 percentage points to 7.5% in Vidzeme and 6.5% in Zemgale.

The unemployment rate in Riga remained unchanged at 4%.

At the end of December 2016, Latvia' s registered unemployment rate stood at 8.4%.