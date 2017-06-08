Lithuania's EU-harmonized annual inflation made 3.7% in December

Lithuania's average annual inflation rate, as measured by the EU Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), was 3.7% in December 2017, up from 3.6% in November, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on January 10th, cites LETA/BNS.

The EU-harmonized average annual rate last month was the same as the rate measured by the national CPI, the statistics office said.





The harmonized annual inflation in December was 3.8% year-on-year, 0.1%age points below that measured by the CPI.





The harmonized monthly inflation was 0.1% in December, as compared with November, while the change of prices for consumer goods and services was close to zero, as measured by the national CPI.