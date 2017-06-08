Lithuanian consumer prices hold steady in December

Lithuania's consumer price index remained unchanged in December from November as a rise in prices for some consumer goods and services was offset by a fall in prices for other goods and services, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Tuesday, cites LETA/BNS.

The country's 12-month inflation last month eased to 3.9%, from 4.4% in November, but the average annual inflation rate edged up to 3.7%, from 3.5%.

Month-on-month, prices for consumer goods decreased by 0.3%, but services prices increased by 0.8%. Year-on-year, these prices rose by 3.4% and 5.3%, respectively.