Analytics, Inflation, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 09.01.2018, 22:00
Lithuanian consumer prices hold steady in December
BC, Vilnius, 09.01.2018.Print version
Lithuania's consumer price index remained unchanged in December from November as a rise in prices for some consumer goods and services was offset by a fall in prices for other goods and services, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Tuesday, cites LETA/BNS.
The country's 12-month inflation last month eased to 3.9%, from 4.4% in November,
but the average annual inflation rate edged up to 3.7%, from 3.5%.
Month-on-month, prices for consumer goods decreased by 0.3%, but services
prices increased by 0.8%. Year-on-year, these prices rose by 3.4% and 5.3%,
respectively.
Other articles:
- 09.01.2018 In September, foreign trade turnover gone up by 13.3% in Latvia
- 09.01.2018 Литовская E energija отсудила в международном арбитраже у Латвии 3,7 млн. евро
- 09.01.2018 Более половины территории Эстонии покрыто лесом
- 09.01.2018 Увольняется глава Игналинской АЭС
- 09.01.2018 ASDA testing Cleveron's parcel robot
- 09.01.2018 Ignalina NPP CEO refuses to say if he'll resign amid abuse suspicions
- 09.01.2018 Литва начала использовать газ c Инчукалнского газохранилища
- 09.01.2018 Эстонский пчеловод требует компенсации за гибель миллионов пчел
- 09.01.2018 Danpower pauses investments in Lithuania
- 09.01.2018 В странах Балтии выросла цена на электроэнергию