Tuesday, 09.01.2018
OECD projects second steepest average wage growth for Latvia in 2018
OECD projects that the steepest rise of the average wage will be observed
in Hungary (4.9%), following by Latvia, Poland (3.8%), the Czech Republic (3.7%),
Slovenia (3.5%) and Israel (3%).
Meanwhile, the average wage is expected to drop in the UK (-0.7%), Italy
(-0.6%) and Spain (-0.1%).
OECD reported that the average wage in Latvia is EUR 10,173 a year or EUR
848 a month. In terms of US dollars, the average wage is USD 20,675 a year.
Among OECD members, average wages lower than Latvia are reported in Chile
(USD 20,538 a year), South Africa (USD 19,219), China (USD 17,718), Russia (USD
17,410), Mexico (USD 13,166), Brazil (USD 12,656), India (USD 5,665) and
Indonesia (USD 4,682). The biggest average wage is recorded in Switzerland –
USD 69,168 a year.
