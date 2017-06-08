Economic sentiment in euro area soars to highest level in last 17 years

In December 2017, the Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) in the euro area grew to 116 points from 114.6 points in November 2017, rising to the highest level since October 2000, writes LETA, according to the latest data from the European Commission.

Moreover, the ESI has increased faster than estimated by analysts, who expected the indicator to grow to 114.7 points.

"The more optimistic euro-area sentiment recorded in December was broad based, primarily boosted by marked increases in confidence in the services, retail trade and construction sectors. Confidence rose further in industry and among consumers as well," the European Commission said.

In the EU, the ESI grew from 114.3 points to 115.9 points in December 2017, reaching the highest level since August 2000.





In Latvia, the ESI grew to 10.4 points in December 2017 from 107.6 points in November 2017. Confidence increased in the services and retail sectors as well as among consumers, but decreased in industry and construction.

In Lithuania, the ESI climbed to 111 points in December 2017 from 108.8 points in November 2017, and in Estonia the indicator grew from 108.2 points to 108.7 points.