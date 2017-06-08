Analytics, Economics, EU – Baltic States, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 09.01.2018, 09:39
Economic sentiment in euro area soars to highest level in last 17 years
Moreover, the ESI has increased faster than estimated by analysts, who
expected the indicator to grow to 114.7 points.
"The more optimistic euro-area sentiment recorded in December was
broad based, primarily boosted by marked increases in confidence in the
services, retail trade and construction sectors. Confidence rose further in
industry and among consumers as well," the European Commission said.
In the EU, the ESI grew from 114.3 points to 115.9 points in December 2017,
reaching the highest level since August 2000.
In Latvia, the ESI grew to 10.4 points in December 2017 from 107.6 points
in November 2017. Confidence increased in the services and retail sectors as
well as among consumers, but decreased in industry and construction.
In Lithuania, the ESI climbed to 111 points in December 2017 from 108.8
points in November 2017, and in Estonia the indicator grew from 108.2 points to
108.7 points.
- 09.01.2018 OECD projects second steepest average wage growth for Latvia in 2018
- 09.01.2018 Plavins and Tocs win gold at Beach Volleyball World Tour tournament in Netherlands
- 09.01.2018 German consulting firm to develop business plan for Rail Baltic
- 09.01.2018 Constitution Protection Bureau: e-voting to create security risks in Latvia
- 09.01.2018 Estonian FinMin: oil price poses a risk in 2018
- 09.01.2018 Latvian Ragn-Sells raises turnover, cuts loss in 2017
- 08.01.2018 The greatest impact on the annual change of prices in Estonia came from food in 2017
- 08.01.2018 DB Engineering & Consulting GmbHсоставит бизнес-модель проекта Rail Baltic
- 08.01.2018 Похоже Эстония уничтожает программу электронного резидентства