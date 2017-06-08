Analytics, Energy, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Inflation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 09.01.2018, 09:38
Estonian FinMin: oil price poses a risk in 2018
"The highest level of inflation was registered in the second half of last year and this year the rise of prices should somewhat slow down due to a more modest rise of the prices of food and energy products. The price of oil, which has risen to the highest level in three years due to reasons related to demand as well as offer, is a risk," Pungas said in the ministry's press release commenting on inflation statistics release on Monday.
Inflation started to slow down in last December, which can be explained by the comparison basis from a year ago as well as several sales. "For instance, the sales campaigns of alcoholic drinks before the end of the year were bigger than in the previous few years," Pungas said.
The Estonian consumer price index (CPI) increased 3.4% in 2017 compared to the 0.1% average of 2016. The annual change of the consumer price index was affected the most by food and non-alcoholic beverages, which contributed nearly two-fifths of the total increase of the index, Statistics Estonia reported on Monday.
