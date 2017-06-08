The greatest impact on the annual change of prices in Estonia came from food in 2017

According to Statistics Estonia, the consumer price index increased 3.4% in 2017 compared to the average of 2016.

The annual change of the consumer price index was affected the most by food and non-alcoholic beverages, which contributed nearly two-fifths of the total increase of the index. The biggest impact came from 10.4% more expensive milk, dairy products and eggs. Motor fuel, and alcoholic beverages and tobacco, each contributed almost a fifth of the total increase. Alcoholic beverages became 8.4% and tobacco 9.5% more expensive. The price increase of petrol was 12.8% and that of diesel fuel 14.7%.

In 2017, compared to the average of 2016, the biggest price increases among food products were seen for butter (33%), low-fat milk (19.9%) and potatoes (15.7%).

Change of consumer price index by commodity group, 2017 Commodity group 2016–2017, % TOTAL 3.4 Food and non-alcoholic beverages 5.7 Alcoholic beverages and tobacco 8.7 Clothing and footwear 1.7 Housing 2.1 Household goods 0.6 Health 1.1 Transport 5.0 Communications -4.1 Recreation and culture 0.7 Education 1.9 Hotels, cafés and restaurants 5.9 Miscellaneous goods and services 3.0





