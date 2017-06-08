Analytics, Estonia, Inflation, Markets and Companies
The greatest impact on the annual change of prices in Estonia came from food in 2017
The annual change of the consumer price index was
affected the most by food and non-alcoholic beverages, which contributed nearly
two-fifths of the total increase of the index. The biggest impact came from
10.4% more expensive milk, dairy products and eggs. Motor fuel, and alcoholic
beverages and tobacco, each contributed almost a fifth of the total increase.
Alcoholic beverages became 8.4% and tobacco 9.5% more expensive. The price
increase of petrol was 12.8% and that of diesel fuel 14.7%.
In 2017, compared to the average of 2016, the biggest
price increases among food products were seen for butter (33%), low-fat milk
(19.9%) and potatoes (15.7%).
|
Change of consumer price index by commodity group, 2017
|
Commodity
group
|
2016–2017,
%
|
TOTAL
|
3.4
|
Food and non-alcoholic beverages
|
5.7
|
Alcoholic
beverages and tobacco
|
8.7
|
Clothing
and footwear
|
1.7
|
Housing
|
2.1
|
Household
goods
|
0.6
|
Health
|
1.1
|
Transport
|
5.0
|
Communications
|
-4.1
|
Recreation
and culture
|
0.7
|
Education
|
1.9
|
Hotels,
cafés and restaurants
|
5.9
|
Miscellaneous
goods and services
|
3.0
For the statistical activity “Consumer price index”,
the main representative of public interest is the Ministry of Finance,
commissioned by whom Statistics Estonia collects and analyses the data
necessary for conducting this statistical activity.
