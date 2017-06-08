Airport, Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Lithuania, Transport

Lithuania's airspace in 2017 most used by Finnair, airBaltic, Lufthansa

BC, Vilnius, 08.01.2018.
Five airlines were the most frequent users of Lithuania's airspace in 2017, namely, Finland's Finnair, Latvia's airBaltic, Russia's Aeroflot, Germany's Lufthansa and Russia's Rossiya, reports LETA/BNS.

Finnair carried out 23,400 flights in Lithuania's airspace last year, down by 2.3% from 2016, state-owned air navigation service provider Oro Navigacija (Air Navigation) said.

 

The number of Air Baltic flights grew by an annual 15.9% to 21,700, those of Aeroflot went up by 3.6% to 18,500, Lufthansa rose by 4.2% to 17,500 and Rossiya jumped 40.7% to 11,700.

 

In 2017, the Vilnius airport was mainly used by airlines of Hungary's Wizzair (5,800 take-offs and landings, down by 15.1% from 2016). The main airline at the Kaunas airport was Ireland's Ryanair (3,800, down by 2.3%) and the Palanga airport was mainly used by Scandinavia's SAS (1,300, down by 0.6%).




