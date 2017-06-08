Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Industry, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 08.01.2018, 08:58
Increase in Lithuania's industrial output price EU's fastest in November
BC, Vilnius, 08.01.2018.Print version
The annual growth of industrial production prices in Lithuania was faster than in the European Union (EU) in November 2017, Eurostat said, cites LETA/BNS.
Lithuania's industrial producer prices on the domestic market rose by 4.5%
in November year-on-year, the EU's statistics agency said on January 5th.
This was among the fastest in the European Union, with faster increase only
reported in Belgium (7.1%), Bulgaria (5.8%), Hungary (4.7%), the Netherlands
(4.6%) and the United Kingdom (5.1%).
Latvia saw its industrial producer prices go up by 3.3% and Estonia posted
a 1.4% annual increase.
Month-on-month, the prices went up by 1.2% in Lithuania, were stable in
Latvia and ticked up by 0.2% in Estonia. Across the EU, the prices inched up by
0.6% in November from October.
Other articles:
- 08.01.2018 Estonia prepared to establish joint ventures with Azerbaijan
- 08.01.2018 Fitek buys Lithuania's SIS
- 08.01.2018 Lithuania's airspace in 2017 most used by Finnair, airBaltic, Lufthansa
- 08.01.2018 Estonian Sea Wolf hoping to start service on Tallinn-Helsinki route in 2019
- 08.01.2018 Liepkalni invests EUR 1.8 mln in new bakery, shop and cafe in Estonia
- 08.01.2018 2017 electricity price in Lithuania lowest since 2013
- 05.01.2018 In November, tourist numbers in Estonian hotels increased by 10%
- 05.01.2018 EU commissioner finds no data of worse products for Central, Eastern Europe
- 05.01.2018 Corinth Pipeworks to produce Balticconnector gas pipe
- 05.01.2018 Most Latvian entrepreneurs: shadow economy in our sector is small or nonexistent