Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Industry, Markets and Companies

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Monday, 08.01.2018, 08:58

Increase in Lithuania's industrial output price EU's fastest in November

BC, Vilnius, 08.01.2018.Print version
The annual growth of industrial production prices in Lithuania was faster than in the European Union (EU) in November 2017, Eurostat said, cites LETA/BNS.

Lithuania's industrial producer prices on the domestic market rose by 4.5% in November year-on-year, the EU's statistics agency said on January 5th.

 

This was among the fastest in the European Union, with faster increase only reported in Belgium (7.1%), Bulgaria (5.8%), Hungary (4.7%), the Netherlands (4.6%) and the United Kingdom (5.1%).

 

Latvia saw its industrial producer prices go up by 3.3% and Estonia posted a 1.4% annual increase.

 

Month-on-month, the prices went up by 1.2% in Lithuania, were stable in Latvia and ticked up by 0.2% in Estonia. Across the EU, the prices inched up by 0.6% in November from October.




Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 