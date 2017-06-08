Analytics, Financial Services, Latvia, Legislation, Wages
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 05.01.2018, 19:24
Pay rise proposed for managers of all levels in Latvian public administration
The State
Chancellery said that the average wage in the private sector had been growing
with every year and so was the number of employees quitting jobs in the public
administration with 16-18% of them leaving their work at the ministries.
The salaries to top, middle and lower level managers
and highly-skilled experts (Salary Groups 10-16) in the public administration
are currently much lower than the pay to people in similar positions in the
private sector, the State Chancellery said, stressing that the salaries in the
said salary groups in the public administration were only at 37% of the average
salary in the private sector and therefore should be raised to prevent
professionals from migrating to the private sector.
It has been proposed to increase the maximum monthly
salary for employees in Salary Groups 10-16 in the public administration. For
example, the maximum salary in Group 10 will be increased from EUR 1,385 to EUR
1,287 but in Group 16 the proposed pay rise is from EUR 2,441 to EUR 3,450.
The State Chancellery underlined that no additional
financing will be granted for the proposed pay rise. "One of the
objectives of the public administration reform is to reduce the number of
employees by 6%," the State Chancellery said, explaining that the
organizations would get to keep the money saved through layoffs in order to
increase salaries to the remaining staff.
The proposed legislative amendments in the first step
towards revision of the pay system in the public administration, and the State
Chancellery will continue working on a universal pay system in order to switch
to the performance-based pay policy and to raise salaries of public
administration employees to 80% of the pay to the private sector employees in
similar jobs.
The legislative amendments need to be approved by the
Cabinet of Ministers and adopted by the parliament to take effect.
- 05.01.2018 In November, tourist numbers in Estonian hotels increased by 10%
- 05.01.2018 EU commissioner finds no data of worse products for Central, Eastern Europe
- 05.01.2018 Corinth Pipeworks to produce Balticconnector gas pipe
- 05.01.2018 Cargo turnover of Ventspils port terminals rose by 7% in 2017
- 05.01.2018 Most Latvian entrepreneurs: shadow economy in our sector is small or nonexistent
- 05.01.2018 Дочка Inbank AS продала свою часть стартапа Veriff OU
- 05.01.2018 Lithuanian PM's stance on Russia: 2 points in support, 2 against, 2 motives
- 05.01.2018 В Балтии создана первая Лига киберспорта
- 05.01.2018 Lithuanian railways to pay EC fine for removed Renge tracks
- 05.01.2018 Дело о нарушениях в процессе ликвидации Trasta komercbanka передано прокуратуре