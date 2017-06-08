Pay rise proposed for managers of all levels in Latvian public administration

The Latvian State Chancellery has proposed legislative amendments to increase salaries to top, middle and lower level managers in the public administration in order to proceed with the reforms aimed at creating a lean, professional and customer-oriented public administration, informs LETA.

The State Chancellery said that the average wage in the private sector had been growing with every year and so was the number of employees quitting jobs in the public administration with 16-18% of them leaving their work at the ministries.

The salaries to top, middle and lower level managers and highly-skilled experts (Salary Groups 10-16) in the public administration are currently much lower than the pay to people in similar positions in the private sector, the State Chancellery said, stressing that the salaries in the said salary groups in the public administration were only at 37% of the average salary in the private sector and therefore should be raised to prevent professionals from migrating to the private sector.

It has been proposed to increase the maximum monthly salary for employees in Salary Groups 10-16 in the public administration. For example, the maximum salary in Group 10 will be increased from EUR 1,385 to EUR 1,287 but in Group 16 the proposed pay rise is from EUR 2,441 to EUR 3,450.

The State Chancellery underlined that no additional financing will be granted for the proposed pay rise. "One of the objectives of the public administration reform is to reduce the number of employees by 6%," the State Chancellery said, explaining that the organizations would get to keep the money saved through layoffs in order to increase salaries to the remaining staff.

The proposed legislative amendments in the first step towards revision of the pay system in the public administration, and the State Chancellery will continue working on a universal pay system in order to switch to the performance-based pay policy and to raise salaries of public administration employees to 80% of the pay to the private sector employees in similar jobs.

The legislative amendments need to be approved by the Cabinet of Ministers and adopted by the parliament to take effect.