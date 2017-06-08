Analytics, Business, Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies
Number of new companies in Latvia's largest towns shrinks 10.9% in 2017
The steepest decline in the number of newly-registered companies was
observed in the Latvian capital Riga. There were 6,336 new companies registered
in Riga in 2017, which is a reduction by 14% or 889 companies from 2016.
Jekabpils in south-eastern Latvia showed the biggest increase in new
companies in percentage terms. There were 79 new companies registered in Jekabpils in
2017, up by 38.6% from 2016.
The number of liquidated companies was larger than the number of
newly-founded companies in all largest towns, with the exception of Jelgava in
central Latvia, where the number of new companies was by 10 higher than the
number of companies that were liquidated.
Last year 12,041 companies were liquidated in the largest towns in Latvia
which is 73.07% of the country total. More than a half or 60.31% of the
liquidated companies were based in Riga. The number of liquidated companies in
Riga has increased most steeply year-on-year - by 53.72%.
Compared to 2016, the number of newly-registered companies in 2017 increased
in 57 municipalities in Latvia, remained unchanged in four municipalities and
fell in 58 municipalities. The number of new companies was higher than the
number of liquidated companies in only 20 municipalities.
