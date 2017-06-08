More births than deaths registered in Tallinn in 2017

The population register registered 5,101 births and 4,710 deaths in the Estonian capital city Tallinn last year, which means that 8.3% more births were registered than deaths, reports LETA/BNS.

In December, 384 births and 362 deaths were registered, while in November the respective figures totaled 413 and 409.





In 2016, the population registered 5,259 births and 4,541 deaths, therefore there were nearly 16% more births than deaths.