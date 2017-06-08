Analytics, Demography, Estonia, Society
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 04.01.2018, 18:44
More births than deaths registered in Tallinn in 2017
BC, Tallinn, 04.01.2018.Print version
The population register registered 5,101 births and 4,710 deaths in the Estonian capital city Tallinn last year, which means that 8.3% more births were registered than deaths, reports LETA/BNS.
In December, 384 births and 362 deaths were registered, while in November the respective figures totaled 413 and 409.
In 2016, the population registered 5,259 births and 4,541 deaths, therefore there were nearly 16% more births than deaths.
Other articles:
- 04.01.2018 In November, the volume of industrial production was 3% greater in Estonia
- 04.01.2018 Number of new companies in Latvia's largest towns shrinks 10.9% in 2017
- 04.01.2018 Paikre may set up biomethane plant in Parnu
- 04.01.2018 Лембергс: нынешний год для латвийских портов будет нелегким
- 04.01.2018 Tartu Airport's passenger numbers cross 30,000 mark in 2017
- 04.01.2018 Эстонская Linda Line продала скоростной катамаран греческой компании
- 04.01.2018 Study on feasibility of Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel to be ready in February
- 04.01.2018 В Банке Эстонии будут продавать посвященные олимпийским играм монету и марку
- 04.01.2018 В Латвии зарегистрировано 44,37 тыс. плательщиков налога с микропредприятия
- 04.01.2018 Baltcap selling Magnetic MRO to Hangxin for EUR 43 mln