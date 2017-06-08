Latvians most skeptical among EU nations about immigrants’ contribution

Most people in Latvia, or 86%, believe that immigrants are contributing nothing to their country, which is the highest figure among EU member states, writes LETA, according to a survey conducted by Eurobarometer in November 2017.

Asked if immigrants provided any contribution to Latvia, the vast majority or 86% of respondents in the survey said they did not, and only 8% acknowledged immigrants’ contribution to society. Compared to a previous survey conducted in the spring of 2017, the number of respondents saying that immigrants contribute nothing to Latvia has grown by three percentage points.

The contribution of immigrants is denied by 61% of respondents in Lithuania and 78% in Estonia. In the Czech Republic, 83% of respondents felt immigrants were not providing any contribution to society. Respondents in Sweden demonstrated the most positive attitude, with 87% saying that immigrants provided contribution to Sweden’s society.

The survey also reveals that 56% of Latvians, or five percentage points fewer than last spring, believe the government should not be supporting refugees, 38% believe otherwise, and 6% are undecided.

An overwhelming majority of Latvians, or 88%, also believe that additional measures should be taken to curb immigration from non-EU countries, and only 6% believe that there is no need for additional anti-immigration measures. Six% of the surveyed Latvians had no particular opinion on this issue.

The Eurobarometer survey was conducted from November 5 to 19 in 34 countries, including all 28 EU member states, as well as Macedonia, Turkey, Montenegro, Serbia, Albania and the internationally unrecognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.