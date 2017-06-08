Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Society
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 04.01.2018, 18:45
Latvians most skeptical among EU nations about immigrants’ contribution
Asked if immigrants provided any contribution to Latvia, the vast majority
or 86% of respondents in the survey said they did not, and only 8% acknowledged
immigrants’ contribution to society. Compared to a previous survey conducted in
the spring of 2017, the number of respondents saying that immigrants contribute
nothing to Latvia has grown by three percentage points.
The contribution of immigrants is denied by 61% of respondents in Lithuania
and 78% in Estonia. In the Czech Republic, 83% of respondents felt immigrants
were not providing any contribution to society. Respondents in Sweden
demonstrated the most positive attitude, with 87% saying that immigrants
provided contribution to Sweden’s society.
The survey also reveals that 56% of Latvians, or five percentage points
fewer than last spring, believe the government should not be supporting
refugees, 38% believe otherwise, and 6% are undecided.
An overwhelming majority of Latvians, or 88%, also believe that additional
measures should be taken to curb immigration from non-EU countries, and only 6%
believe that there is no need for additional anti-immigration measures. Six% of
the surveyed Latvians had no particular opinion on this issue.
The Eurobarometer survey was conducted from November 5 to 19 in 34
countries, including all 28 EU member states, as well as Macedonia, Turkey,
Montenegro, Serbia, Albania and the internationally unrecognized Turkish
Republic of Northern Cyprus.
- 04.01.2018 In November, the volume of industrial production was 3% greater in Estonia
- 04.01.2018 Number of new companies in Latvia's largest towns shrinks 10.9% in 2017
- 04.01.2018 Прирост пассажиропотока airBaltic в декабре составил 27%
- 04.01.2018 Птицефабрика Kekava начнет экспорт продукции в Японию
- 04.01.2018 Лембергс: нынешний год для латвийских портов будет нелегким
- 04.01.2018 Потенциальному инвестору KVV Liepаjas metalurgs дано две недели на решение о покупке
- 04.01.2018 Скрундский военный городок передан Министерству обороны
- 04.01.2018 Германии срочно требуются иностранные работники
- 04.01.2018 More births than deaths registered in Tallinn in 2017
- 04.01.2018 Study on feasibility of Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel to be ready in February