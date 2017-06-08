Lithuania's cumulative direct investment abroad was EUR 2.8 mln in Q3

Lithuanian companies' cumulative direct investment abroad totaled 2.8 billion euros in late September of 2017, according to preliminary reports. Investment in EU countries made 89.4% of Lithuania's total direct investments abroad and investment in the euro area was 73.5%, informs LETA/BNS.

The Lithuanian direct investment flow abroad was up in the third quarter of last year to 176.1 million euros due to movement of debt instruments, the central Bank of Lithuania and Statistics Lithuania said in a joint press release on Wednesday.

The largest increases were recorded in Lithuanian investment in Estonia (up by EUR 82.2 mln) and Ireland (up by EUR 47.7 mln ), while the largest decrease was registered in investment in Bulgaria (down by EUR 10.1 mln).