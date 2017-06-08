Estonian households' spending on clothing and footwear highest in EU

In 2016, households in Estonia spent 6.8% of their total consumption expenditure on clothing and footwear, which represents the highest such ratio in the European Union., cites LETA/BNS.

The average EU ratio was 4.9%, figures available from Eurostat show.





Next after Estonia came Portugal with 6.3%, Italy with 6.2%, Austria with 6.1%, Lithuania with 5.9% and Lithuania with 5.8%.





The ratios of total consumption expenditure spent on clothing and footwear were lowest in Bulgaria, 3.2%, Romania, 3.4%, and the Czech Republic and Hungary, 3.6% each.