Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Markets and Companies, Retail, Society
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 03.01.2018, 18:03
Estonian households' spending on clothing and footwear highest in EU
BC, Tallinn, 03.01.2018.Print version
In 2016, households in Estonia spent 6.8% of their total consumption expenditure on clothing and footwear, which represents the highest such ratio in the European Union., cites LETA/BNS.
The average EU ratio was 4.9%, figures available from Eurostat show.
Next after Estonia came Portugal with 6.3%, Italy with 6.2%, Austria with 6.1%, Lithuania with 5.9% and Lithuania with 5.8%.
The ratios of total consumption expenditure spent on clothing and footwear were lowest in Bulgaria, 3.2%, Romania, 3.4%, and the Czech Republic and Hungary, 3.6% each.
Other articles:
- 03.01.2018 Третий год в Латвии растет число ликвидируемых предприятий
- 03.01.2018 In November, industrial production output grew by 3.6% in Latvia
- 03.01.2018 Prices of diesel fuel, beer, cigarettes to grow in Latvia
- 03.01.2018 Almost 22,000 new businesses established in Estonia in 2017
- 03.01.2018 Crent, Storent construction equipment rentals merge in Latvia
- 03.01.2018 Портфель лизинга и факторинга в Латвии за девять месяцев 2017 года увеличился на 13,5%
- 03.01.2018 Электросети Эстонии в 2016 году оказались самым ненадежным предприятием в регионе
- 03.01.2018 Эстонское Magnetic MRO продают китайскому концерну
- 03.01.2018 Lithuania's Seimas speaker sees no chances for major changes in ties with Russia
- 03.01.2018 Нехватку работников в Латвии ощутят все отрасли в 2018 году