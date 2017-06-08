Analytics, Estonia, Legislation, Markets and Companies, Mergers and take-overs
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 03.01.2018, 18:05
Estonia saw very brisk merger, acquisition activity in 2017
Altogether
162 transactions were notified during 2017, which probably is not the final
number. The number of transactions was 141 in 2016 and 97 in 2015, Papp
told BNS on January 2nd.
Real estate retained its leader's position among sectors in 2017 with 24 major
transactions notified during the year, which accounted for 15% of the total
number of transactions. Next came the financial sector with 20 transactions,
accounting for 12% of the number of transactions.
Manufacturing sector registered 17 transactions, media
and entertainment 15 transactions, transport also 15 transactions, IT 14
transactions, and pharmaceuticals and medicine 11 transactions.
Of the 162 transactions notified during the year,
acquisitions and divestments concerning companies situated outside Estonia
numbered 20, making up almost one in ten transactions.
"The media has informed us about several major
transactions being prepared, such as IPO of Port of Tallinn, IPO of the
renewable energy company of Eesti Energia and so on. In 2017, a fund of Eften was listed
on the Tallinn stock exchange. These undertakings are extremely important to
breathe life into the capital market, which is in a relative standstill
now," Papp said.
According to Papp, the expectations for 2018 mostly
have to do with the completion of large transactions and listing of new
businesses on the stock exchange.
"Change of generations in business continues
rapidly as well, which we hope will lead to a number of more
transactions," Papp said.
"In conclusion, we can say that 2017 was a good
transaction year, and from 2018 we expect activity that is not lower than that.
This serves as a confirmation that the Estonian economy works and continues to
be an attractive target for investments," he added.
