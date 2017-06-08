Number of Tallinn residents grows by 5,100 in 2017

In 2017, the number of registered Tallinn residents grew by 5,141 to 448,764 people, it can be seen in the population register. On Jan. 1, 2017 the capital city had 443,623 residents, informs LETA/BNS.

Compared with the beginning of 2012, the number of Tallinn residents has grown by 32,620, or by 7.8%.

By Sept. 1, 2004 the number of Tallinn residents exceeded 400,000, which means that the number of people officially living in Tallinn has grown by nearly 50,000 in 13 years.