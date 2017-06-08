Ministry: economic growth in Latvia could be at around 4.2% in 2018

Economic growth last year was at around 4.5%, and could be at around 4.2% in 2018, LETA was informed by the Economy Ministry of Latvia.

The ministry highlights that economic growth in 2017 was greater than in previous years, which had been closer to 2 to 3% per year.





The ministry points out that speedier growth last year was mostly due to more positive external factors, the absorption of EU funding, as well as an increase in the average wages.





''We have also seen a stable increase in exports, as well as foreign and domestic spending,'' the ministry points out.





''At the moment, the main challenges we are facing is in relation to the workforce - or lack of one,'' the ministry added.