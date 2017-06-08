Minimum monthly wage in Latvia is EUR 430 from January 2018

As of January 1st, 2018, the minimum monthly wage in Latvia is EUR 430, which is by EUR 50 higher than last year, reports LETA.

The Latvian Welfare Ministry said earlier that increase of the minimum wage will improve competitiveness of those companies who pay taxes on wages higher than the minimum wage.

The ministry said that increase of the minimum wage along with reduction of laborforce taxes will deminish that impact on laborforce costs.





The guaranteed minimum income (GMI) level to the poor in Latvia will be raised from EUR 49.80 to EUR.





The Welfare Ministry said earlier that the GMI level in Latvia had remained unchanged since 2013.





The additional financing required to increase the GMI level in 2018 and the following years is EUR 892,550 annually.





In 2016, 27,769 people in Latvia were paid the GMI benefit.