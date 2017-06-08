Use of unregistered labor has grown severalfold in Estonia

Police checking construction sites for the presence of illegal workers discovered over three times more such workers in the first 11 months of 2017 than during the same period in 2015, informs LETA/BNS.

Most often, business operators fail to properly register workers from Ukraine and Moldova.

During the first 11 month of this year, 445 cases of working without proper registration were detected, compared with 180 cases in January-November 2016 and 129 cases in 2015.

Margo Peters, head of border and migration services at the West prefecture of the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board, said that effectively in these cases unlawful labor is being used, which may cause problems for the employees, the employer and the contracting authority alike.

"Unregistered workers discovered at a construction site will not be able to continue doing their work and the time of completion of the works may be postponed as a result. In the worst-case scenario the individuals must leave the Schengen territory and the employer will be prohibited from hiring workers from abroad in the future," he said.

So far this year, employers have registered the short-term employment of 7,560 people with the Police and Border Guard Board. The number of such registrations was 1,782 in 2016 and 1,086 in 2015.

Spokespeople for the West prefecture said that the main contractor does not bear responsibility for proper registration of foreign workers.

"The main contractor has no interest and no motivation to check whether a foreigner starting work at a construction site has legitimate grounds for employment in Estonia. The Police and Border Guard Board has created an environment for e-inquiries on the web page at politsei.ee where it can be checked whether the short-term employment of a worker has been registered. The contractor that hires a foreigner is responsible for it. There are no limitations at present for the main contractor when it comes to the number of intermediaries. A separate problem is that businesses are attempting to bypass valid criteria for wage payment. All this undermines fair competition," Peters said.





Peters said that the increase in the number of cases of illegitimate employment clearly indicates that the situation on the construction market is problematic and steps should be taken towards better regulation. According to Peters, it would make sense to facilitate and automate the process of registration.

An online environment for registration is currently being developed where employers could file the application for the registration of short-term employment more smoothly.