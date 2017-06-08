Analytics, Baltic States – CIS, Employment, Estonia, Legislation, Markets and Companies
Use of unregistered labor has grown severalfold in Estonia
Most often,
business operators fail to properly register workers from Ukraine and Moldova.
During the first 11 month of this year, 445 cases of
working without proper registration were detected, compared with 180 cases in
January-November 2016 and 129 cases in 2015.
Margo Peters, head of border and migration services at the West prefecture of the
Estonian Police and Border Guard Board, said that effectively in these cases
unlawful labor is being used, which may cause problems for the employees, the
employer and the contracting authority alike.
"Unregistered workers discovered at a
construction site will not be able to continue doing their work and the time of
completion of the works may be postponed as a result. In the worst-case
scenario the individuals must leave the Schengen territory and the employer
will be prohibited from hiring workers from abroad in the future," he
said.
So far this year, employers have registered the
short-term employment of 7,560 people with the Police and Border Guard Board.
The number of such registrations was 1,782 in 2016 and 1,086 in 2015.
Spokespeople for the West prefecture said that the
main contractor does not bear responsibility for proper registration of foreign
workers.
"The main contractor has no interest and no
motivation to check whether a foreigner starting work at a construction site
has legitimate grounds for employment in Estonia. The Police and Border Guard
Board has created an environment for e-inquiries on the web page at politsei.ee
where it can be checked whether the short-term employment of a worker has been
registered. The contractor that hires a foreigner is responsible for it. There
are no limitations at present for the main contractor when it comes to the
number of intermediaries. A separate problem is that businesses are attempting
to bypass valid criteria for wage payment. All this undermines fair
competition," Peters said.
Peters said that the increase in the number of cases
of illegitimate employment clearly indicates that the situation on the
construction market is problematic and steps should be taken towards better
regulation. According to Peters, it would make sense to facilitate and automate
the process of registration.
An online environment for registration is currently
being developed where employers could file the application for the registration
of short-term employment more smoothly.
