Tuesday, 02.01.2018, 17:23
The share of housing expenditure in Estonia and Lithuania was one of the lowest in EU in 2016
In the past decade, the share of housing expenditure has dropped in Estonia
by 0.5 percentage points, it appears from the quarterly bulletin of Statistics
Estonia.
In 2016, households of the European Union spent nearly 2 trillion euros on
housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels. This is equivalent to 13.3%
of the EU GDP and forms almost a quarter, that is 24.5% of the total
expenditure of households.
The households of Denmark devoted the largest share of their total
expenditure to housing, that is 29.1%. Denmark is followed by Finland with 28.2%,
the United Kingdom with 27.1%, France with 26.2% and Sweden with 26%.
The share of housing expenditure was lower than Estonia's only in Malta
with 10.3%, Lithuania with 15.6% and Cyprus with 15.9%.
The second largest source of costs is expenditure on transport, forming
12.9% of the total expenditure in 2016.
In Estonia, the share of transport expenditure is 11.3%. Countries with
lower shares of transport expenditure than Estonia are Slovakia with 7.5%, the
Czech Republic with 9.8%, Belgium with 11% and Spain with 11%.
The share of transport expenditure is highest in Slovenia with 15.9%,
followed by Luxembourg with 15.4% and Lithuania with 15.1%.
The third most significant expenditure of households is food and
non-alcoholic beverages, forming on average 12.2% of the total consumption
expenditure in the EU in 2016.
The highest share of expenditure on food and non-alcoholic beverages is in
Lithuania with 22.2%, followed by Estonia with 20.3%, Bulgaria with 19.5%
and Latvia with 18.2%.
The lowest share of expenditure was in the United Kingdom with 8.1%,
Ireland with 9.1%, Luxembourg with 9.4% and Austria with 9.7%.
