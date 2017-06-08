The share of housing expenditure in Estonia and Lithuania was one of the lowest in EU in 2016

According to Eurostat, the share of housing expenditure in household expenses in Estonia in 2016 was 17.6%, which is the fourth smallest indicator in the European Union, reports LETA/BNS.

In the past decade, the share of housing expenditure has dropped in Estonia by 0.5 percentage points, it appears from the quarterly bulletin of Statistics Estonia.

In 2016, households of the European Union spent nearly 2 trillion euros on housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels. This is equivalent to 13.3% of the EU GDP and forms almost a quarter, that is 24.5% of the total expenditure of households.

The households of Denmark devoted the largest share of their total expenditure to housing, that is 29.1%. Denmark is followed by Finland with 28.2%, the United Kingdom with 27.1%, France with 26.2% and Sweden with 26%.

The share of housing expenditure was lower than Estonia's only in Malta with 10.3%, Lithuania with 15.6% and Cyprus with 15.9%.

The second largest source of costs is expenditure on transport, forming 12.9% of the total expenditure in 2016.

In Estonia, the share of transport expenditure is 11.3%. Countries with lower shares of transport expenditure than Estonia are Slovakia with 7.5%, the Czech Republic with 9.8%, Belgium with 11% and Spain with 11%.

The share of transport expenditure is highest in Slovenia with 15.9%, followed by Luxembourg with 15.4% and Lithuania with 15.1%.

The third most significant expenditure of households is food and non-alcoholic beverages, forming on average 12.2% of the total consumption expenditure in the EU in 2016.

The highest share of expenditure on food and non-alcoholic beverages is in Lithuania with 22.2%, followed by Estonia with 20.3%, Bulgaria with 19.5% and Latvia with 18.2%.

The lowest share of expenditure was in the United Kingdom with 8.1%, Ireland with 9.1%, Luxembourg with 9.4% and Austria with 9.7%.